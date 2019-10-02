Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $13.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the highest is $26.49 million. Tellurian posted sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $39.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $71.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.19 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $266.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.75. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Tellurian by 602.3% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,365,054 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 58.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,798 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 47.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 465,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after purchasing an additional 455,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.