Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBNK. Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $145,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

