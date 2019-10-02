Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Declares GBX 2.65 Dividend

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TSCO traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 239.60 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 37,284,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.01. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.82 ($3.66).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

