The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 2.2%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $15.96, approximately 33,044 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 874,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $60,516.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $29,451.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,131 shares of company stock valued at $227,888. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

