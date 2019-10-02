Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after buying an additional 378,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after buying an additional 395,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after buying an additional 102,504 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.