THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Cap of $75.84 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, THETA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $75.84 million and $1.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, DDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038326 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.05383112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015754 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, WazirX, Upbit, Hotbit, Coinbit, DDEX, Huobi, Fatbtc and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

