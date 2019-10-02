Thrive Token Market Cap Tops $589,501.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $589,501.00 and $5,145.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038144 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.29 or 0.05363747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

