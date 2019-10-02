Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 69143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,644.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after buying an additional 142,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $524,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 954.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 18.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

