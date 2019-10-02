Ties.DB (TIE) One Day Volume Tops $95.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $225,478.00 and $95.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01006404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.