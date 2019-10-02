Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Gap Down to $90.88

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.09, but opened at $90.88. Tiffany & Co. shares last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 2,044,599 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 409,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,716,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

