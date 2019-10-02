Time New Bank Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $323,695.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, BigONE and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $323,695.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, BigONE, DragonEX, OKEx, C2CX, Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

