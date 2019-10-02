Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Tinkerine Studios Company Profile (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

