Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Down 1.3%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged in researching and developing a separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings. The Company has developed Creating Value from Waste (CVW) technologies that recover valuable heavy minerals, bitumen, solvent and water from oil sands waste tailings.

