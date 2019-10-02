Tokenomy Market Cap Reaches $7.38 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Indodax and CoinBene. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $52,392.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy launched on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tokenomy, Indodax, LATOKEN, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.