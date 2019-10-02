Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.83

Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and traded as low as $47.32. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 941 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

About Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

