Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $51,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,850. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

