Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 558,751 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,751 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $213,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

