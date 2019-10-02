Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,963 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $48,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. 1,410,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

