Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,356 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Facebook worth $390,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,827,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $21,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $9,950,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,109,072 shares of company stock worth $576,446,388 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.