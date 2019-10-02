Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 373 J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,347. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.37. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $196.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.36.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.