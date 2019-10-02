Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 1,892 Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 825,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kraton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Kraton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 514,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Kraton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 512,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,371. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

