Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1,292.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,263. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

