Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 51,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Tech Data stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.