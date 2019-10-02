Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,844 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.12. 639,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

