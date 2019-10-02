Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 225,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 374,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 77,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.42. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

