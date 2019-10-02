Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $388,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,321,000 after buying an additional 241,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,268. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.