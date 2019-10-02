Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $650,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,884,429,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,768,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,809,000 after acquiring an additional 729,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.65. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.33.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.