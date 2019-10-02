Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $811,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Manifold Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,864,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,340. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

