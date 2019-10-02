Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 9,432,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

