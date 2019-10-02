Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 224,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 724.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 253,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $18,365,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.76. 61,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,369. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

