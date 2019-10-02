Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,079 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $156,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

DIS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 484,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,599. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

