Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $52,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 481,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.85. 2,078,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,083. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

