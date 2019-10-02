Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $45.38 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in CVS Health by 133.3% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 4,437,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,677. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

