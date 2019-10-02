Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $60.90 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $60,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 54,701,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,570,496. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

