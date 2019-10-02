Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $138,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 365,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

