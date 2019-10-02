Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 10,431 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $236,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 359,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,800. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.