TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012129 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Kyber Network. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $193.11 million and $177.27 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00189884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01011578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 192,629,846 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, WazirX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Zebpay, IDEX, Koinex, CoinTiger, HBUS, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.