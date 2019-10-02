Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ TUES traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.74. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TUES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Tuesday Morning in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

