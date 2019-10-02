UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,327 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wendys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 211,568 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wendys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Wendys stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 816,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.