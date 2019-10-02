UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 37,057 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Autohome worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. 630,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.51.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

