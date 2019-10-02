UBS Group AG Has $34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 5.98% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $34,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 448,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 772.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

