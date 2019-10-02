UBS Group AG Has $36.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $36,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,158,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,231,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 448,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 233,698 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 385,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

