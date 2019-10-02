UBS Group AG Has $37.97 Million Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $37,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 5,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 99,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 59,555 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of RA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,628. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.