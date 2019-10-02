UBS Group AG Has $39.19 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.57% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after buying an additional 582,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,789,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after buying an additional 472,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 199,346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 1,057,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,936,000.

GSIE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

