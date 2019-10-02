UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,687. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $102.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.