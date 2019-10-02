UBS Group AG Sells 152,689 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $38,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,404.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 21,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,692. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -270.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares in the company, valued at $984,189.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

