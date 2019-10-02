UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.14. UBS Group shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 7,199,632 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,348,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,129,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626,664 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893,142 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,796,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,981,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,365 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

