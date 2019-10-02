UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.95

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 4459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Separately, ValuEngine cut UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81.

About UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

