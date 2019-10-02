Unification Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Unification has a market capitalization of $800,716.00 and approximately $85,000.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

