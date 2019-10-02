United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.49. 453,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 31.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 96.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United Continental by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 222,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Continental by 35.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in United Continental by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

